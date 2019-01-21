Leslie Jones Slams New Ghostbusters Movie

Leslie Jones is letting it be known that she’s not happy with the new Ghostbusters film that set to hit theaters next year and believes it will cancel out the all-female film that came out in 2016.

“So insulting. Like f–k us. We dint count,” Leslie said via Twitter. “Such a d–k move. And I don’t give a f–k I’m saying something!!”

Jones continued on to say that going back to the origins and not acknowledging what they did in 2016 will send the message that “boys are better.”

There’s no word on if the all-female cast of Ghostbusters will be included in the upcoming film in any way.

Can you understand where Leslie is coming from with her disdain? Should the all-female cast be included in the new film? Do you think that the all-female Ghostbusters cast was notified another film was being made?