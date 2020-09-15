Let Go Of Extra Baggage, And Refocus on Yourself!
This is your sign telling you it’s time to put some baggage down. When you care about others, it’s easy to get so caught up in their lives that before you realize it, you are carrying much of their load for them. I’m talking carrying their emotional, financial, or even physical load. These are things that will burden you so much, you will struggle trying to keep the pieces together of your own life. Do some deep thinking and figure out where some healthy boundaries should be created. Have a talk with your loved ones. Find the strength to kindly give their baggage back to them.