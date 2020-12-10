Letters To Santa Are Revealing Kids Pandemic Fears
Kids may not be telling their parents about all their coronavirus worries, but they are letting Santa know. In recent letters addressed to the North Pole and gathered by the Post Office’s Operation Santa Program, children are voicing their concerns about the current pandemic.
Children have been asking for masks and for the virus to go away. They’ve also been talking about how hard online school is and how they don’t plan on getting gifts because their parents have lost their jobs.
So far, over 10,000 letters have been sent to Santa. What would be your one Christmas wish you would ask for?