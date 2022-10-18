Lewis Capaldi announces North American tour and next album, ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’

Alexandra Gavillet

﻿Lewis Capaldi﻿’s fans are rejoicing because the Scottish singer has confirmed his brand new album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent. That’s not all: he also unveiled his next tour.

On the music front, this upcoming work marks Lewis’ sophomore album, and it’s set to hit stores on May 19, 2023. “I don’t want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself,” he said in a statement regarding his forthcoming effort. He added, “The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss.”

Lewis already released the emotional ballad “Forget Me,” which is rooted in a personal experience he had. “It’s about a breakup I went through where after a year, the only real contact I had with my ex was seeing her ‘post-me’ life play out on her Instagram,” Lewis explained. “I was at a point where I was feeling pretty miserable and she seemed like she was moving on and having the best time, thriving, and I hated it.”

He continued, “It seemed unfair to me that she appeared happy while I was hurting, and I was fearful she might have forgotten about me completely, so I wrote a song about it.” He just released an acoustic version of the heartbreak hit.

Fans can start pre ordering Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent on the official website. The album will also come in vinyl and CD format.

Additionally, Lewis unveiled his new headlining North American tour that kicks off March 30 at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee. The 22-stop tour covers major cities such as Toronto, Boston, Houston, Denver, Seattle, Phoenix and more before wrapping on May 11, 2023.

Ticket sales for the general public start Friday at 12 p.m. local time.

