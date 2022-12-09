Lewis Capaldi pokes fun at those who think he’s unqualified to headline Reading and Leeds Festival

ABC

The full lineup for the 2023 Reading and Leeds music festival was unveiled Friday, with Lewis Capaldi named among its headliners.

Incidentally, some festival fans were none too pleased to see Lewis’ name get top billing and took to social media to slam the decision. Lewis welcomed the hate and poked fun at his critics on Twitter.

Sharing a gloating selfie, he parodied some of the complaints against him. “‘Reading and leeds is a ROCK festival what the f*** is Lewis capaldi doing there,’” he wrote, adding, “‘Lewis capaldi isn’t festival material.’”

The singer doesn’t seem to care people are mad about his headlining stint and proclaimed, “Dream come true to be one of the headliners for @OfficialRandL next year, see ye there.” He then followed up with a cheeky, “It’s mad I’m gonna save rock and roll when I headline reading and Leeds.”

In addition to Lewis, “Mr. Brightside” singers The Killers, Imagine Dragons and Billie Eilish will also serve as headliners. It should be noted that Billie, who is 20, will become the youngest solo singer ever to get the gig.

Steve Lacy was also confirmed to be a performer at the summertime music festival.

Tickets go on sale Monday, December 12, on Ticketmaster. Reading and Leeds runs August 25 through August 27, 2023.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.