Lewis Capaldi shares full-circle moment with Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi took a walk down memory lane with a little help from his friend Ed Sheeran.

Taking to TikTok on Sunday, Lewis shared a video taken when he was 13 and explained he had been playing one of Ed’s songs, which appears to be “Small Bump,” for his parents in their living room.

The video then jump cuts to 2023 and shows “Ed Sheeran playing my song [to an] arena [of] 20,000 people all these years later.” Ed had been singing “Someone You Loved.”

Lewis cheekily captioned the video, “seems like a fair trade off [to be honest.]” He also said in a comment, “the most surreal thing in the entire world.”

Ed caught wind of the video and shared it to his Instagram Story, telling Lewis, “Love this and love you.”

This exchange came after Lewis’ hilarious appearance on the British talk show This Morning, where he told fans not to buy his upcoming new album and to instead grab a copy of Ed’s.

“It’s a complete and utter joke that I’ve been allowed to make a second one,” Lewis had said. His album Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent is due out May 19, while Ed’s –, pronounced Subtract, arrives May 5.

After that viral interview, Ed seemingly responded by performing “Someone You Loved” during his Saturday night show at London’s O2 Arena.

In other Ed news, he just released the piano and strings version of his new song “Eyes Closed.” He noted on Instagram, “I know how you guys always love when I put out a stripped down version of my singles, so this one is for you. Enjoy !”

The performance features Aaron Dessner, who produced the upcoming album.

