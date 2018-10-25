Librarian Calls the Cops on a Student Who Was Trying to Study
By Sarah Peters
|
Oct 25, 2018 @ 7:16 AM
Books on desk in library at the elementary school

Another day, another cop called unnecessarily. This incident occurred in Washington, D.C. at Catholic University. Seven police officers arrived when a black student questioned a white librarian about library protocol. Juan Pablo Gonzalez needed access to the law library on campus. While he is not a law student, he had been given permission to use that library. Librarian Brittany let him in but she was rude. She said that she would write a note about the incident. When Juan requested the name of her supervisor that’s when the police were called. Brittany called police stating there was an “argumentative student.”

