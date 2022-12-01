Life Sentence for 19-Year-Old Convicted of Killing Na’kia Crawford

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 19-year-old Akron man convicted in the murder of 18-year-old Na’kia Crawford was sentenced Wednesday to 18 years to life in prison.

Adarus Black got the minimum 15 years for the murder conviction and a mandatory three years on a gun specification.

You’ll recall that Crawford was taking her grandmother on errands near the downtown area in June of 2019 when gunfire from another car killed her.

Her grandmother was not injured.

Black eluded police until February of this year.

The victim had just graduated from North High School in June of 2019, with plans to attend Central State University.