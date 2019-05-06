Life Sentence For Convicted Murderer

(WHBC) – A man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a woman and burying her body behind her Akron home.

53-year-old David Callaghan, of Akron, learned his sentence on Monday.

In March, he pleaded guilty to felony charges of murder, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse and a first-degree misdemeanor of domestic violence.

In July 2018, Callaghan beat 54-year-old Martha Freitag to death and then buried her body in a shallow grave in the backyard of her home.

Callaghan and Freitag had a relationship and Freitag let Callaghan stay in the home.

Freitag’s daughter told police she’d been unable to reach her mother since July 31 and she was afraid “he did something to her.”

Freitag’s body was not found until September.

“David Callaghan inflicted torture and an incredible amount of pain on the Freitag family. He murdered Martha Freitag, then buried her and burned all of her possessions,” said Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.

“He deserves to spend the rest of his life behind bars.”

Callaghan must serve 18 years in prison before he’s eligible for parole.