Light Up Downtown Gets People In The Christmas Spirit

(WHBC) – Hundreds of people could be seen getting into the holiday spirit during Light Up Downtown in downtown Canton on a snowy Thursday night.

People enjoyed horse-drawn carriage rides, hot drinks, entertainment and fireworks.

Oh, and don’t forget Santa.

The jolly one arrived in style to Light Up Downtown in a 1930s Canton Fire Department fire truck.

He then told the entire crowd that everyone was on the ‘nice’ list. That’s a relief.

Then he counted down to the fireworks, which lit up the sky for several minutes.

See video of the festivities below.