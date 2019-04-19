Lil Dicky Releases Star Studded “Earth” Video

Lil Dicky has released a new animated video called “Earth” and it features lots of celebrity cameos.

Stars like Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber, Adam Levine, Ariana Grande, Sia, Shawn Mendes, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande, and many more.

At the end of the video, Leo DiCaprio lets viewers know that proceeds from the song benefit his pro-environment foundation.

What do you think about Dicky’s video? What are you doing to help take care of the Earth?