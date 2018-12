Just in time for Christmas, Lil Jon and Koo-Aid Man have joined forces to spread holiday cheer and there’s a video to prove they can get “Crunk for Christmas.”

Their song is called “All I Really Want For Christmas” and the beat takes you back to the more crunk times of the early 2000s.

“I’ve been wanting to do a Christmas song forever,” Lil Jon said. “I wanted to do something fun for young and old, and I think that mission is accomplished.”

What do you think of Lil Jon’s Christmas tune?