Lil Nas X and Bad Bunny honored among ﻿Money﻿’s Changemakers of 2022

Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images

Lil Nas X and Bad Bunny have been honored by Money in its annual Changemakers list. Only 50 people secured the prestigious title, which honors those with enough power and influence to shape the country’s finances.

Lil Nas X was listed with seven others under the “creators” category, sharing the title with people like Diana Sinclair, YouTube star MrBeast, and Hank and John Green. ﻿Money﻿ saluted the artist’s “glow-up of epic proportions,” going from working at Taco Bell as a teenager to serving as the chain’s chief impact officer.

﻿Money﻿ states he is changing what career commitment looks like, and noted he is “one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the world” because of his creativity and strategic moves in marketing. “Lil Nas X is changing what it looks like to be hard-working and setting an example for millions of young people — many of them LGBTQ+ — by being unapologetically himself,” the magazine added.

As for Latin superstar Bad Bunny, he is found under the “trailblazers” category alongside investor Alexis Ohanian and Affirm CEO Max Levchin. The outlet says he is changing celebrity advocacy.

The rapper is infusing his advocacy into his television appearances, music and live performances. His tireless support of his native Puerto Rico and demanding justice for those who don’t have a voice has brought attention to unsolved murders, income inequality and pitfalls in infrastructure.

“While Bad Bunny’s turns at speaking out may vary in terms of subject, they all point back to one cause: a better quality of life for Puerto Ricans,” the finance brand states.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.