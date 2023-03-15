Lil Nas X apologizes to trans community for his reaction to criticism

Lil Nas X is apologizing to the trans community for a recent photo he posted and how he handled the criticism.

Taking to Twitter Tuesday, March 14, the “Industry Baby” rapper wrote, “apologies to the trans community i def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool. much love to you guys. sorry.”

The response comes after the 23-year-old faced some backlash for a since-deleted Instagram post. In the post, he shared a photo of influencer Glow Princess — who resembles a feminine Nas X — and captioned it “the surgery was a success.”

The “Old Town Road” singer initially responded defensively, according to screenshots. In one reply, he said, “I’m literally just saying she looks like me y’all cannot be f***** serious.” He also questioned whether one Twitter user was “dense” because they asked why he mentioned surgery.

Even though, Lil Nas apologized for his reaction, some fans were still disappointed.

“Baby, this apology ain’t it!” one user expressed. “You need to apologize too [sic] the trans community in material ways that include money, sharing your platform to raise a awareness and just keep it! This is fake as hell!”

The Grammy-nominated artist hit back, “girl eat my a**,” which sparked more backlash. However, Lil Nas seemed to have moved past the whole ordeal, tweeting hours later, “dang what movie should i go watch.”

