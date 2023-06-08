Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Lil Nas X designs capsule collection for Coach

June 8, 2023 10:20AM EDT
Share
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Lil Nas X is starring in a new makeup campaign for Yves Saint Laurent Beauty, but he’s also go you covered on the accessories front, with a capsule collection for Coach. 

The collection features butterfly motifs on totes, T-shirts, coin purses, necklaces and more. The rapper is also starring in a short film for a campaign called “The Courage to Be Real.” In it, he walks through a series of doors that magically transport him to a high school music room, a hotel room, a subway and, finally, to a concert. Of course, you can shop all the looks he wears in the film.

“I’m collaborating with Coach because they came to me with an amazing campaign rooted in the things I really care about: authenticity and self-expression,” Nas says in a statement on the company’s website.

Nas walked the runway as a Coach ambassador during the brand’s 2022 New York Fashion Week show.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Pink and more
2

Appeal planned after Ed Sheeran win over copyright infringement lawsuit involving “Thinking Out Loud”
3

Totally Awesome 80s Bundle - Win tix to all five shows
4

The Summer Of Mix - Powered by Belden Village Mall
5

Taylor Swift’s weekend: ‘Midnights’ returns to #1 as she duets with Maren Morris, speaks out for Pride Month