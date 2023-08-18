Lil Nas X documentary to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival

Lil Nas X is going from the old town road to the silver screen.

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, a documentary that follows the star on his first-ever global tour, will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Directed by Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel, the doc movie was shot over the course of 60 days, and according to a press release, it follows Nas “on an emotional odyssey through the creation and performance” of his 2022 Long Live Montero tour production.

Cameron Bailey, CEO of the festival, says in a statement that the documentary is “a triumphant ode to the extraordinary power of self-expression, music, and identity.”

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero will officially premiere September 9 at Roy Thompson Hall in downtown Toronto.

