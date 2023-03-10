Lil Nas X hangs with Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Elton John and more at Versace fashion show

Lil Nas X rubbed elbows with some of music’s biggest names at the Versace Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Show. He was seen palling around with Dua Lipa, Elton John and Miley Cyrus — to name a few.

He shared a collage of images to his Instagram, in which he also displayed the head-turning ensemble he wore to the event. He captioned the post “I [heart] donatella.”

Donatella Versace replied in the comments, “And I love you!!!!!!”

The rapper donned a sheer crop top tank that was embellished with dazzling white crystals and a pleated, black leather skirt with a similar stream of beads cascading down the front. He accessorized with matching black boots and a boxy clutch.

Lil Nas X also got his fans hyped by sharing two snaps of him sandwiched between Sir Elton and Miley. He put up an image of him posing with Dua and another photo of him posing with actress Anne Hathaway.

Variety journalist Mark Malkin shared a video to his personal Instagram showing Lil Nas X hanging with Elton and Miley. Elton featured both on his album The Lockdown Sessions, while Lil Nas X featured both Miley and Sir Elton on his Montero album on the respective songs “Am I Dreaming” and “One of Me.”

The rapper also chatted with Variety while walking the red carpet and disclosed his outfit wasn’t what he planned on wearing for the evening. “At first, this outfit was a little more conservative,” he said, adding, “But now it’s really cute and slutty — my favorite two things.”

The fashion show took place at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Wednesday night.

