Lil Nas X Unfurls Scroll, Instantly Becomes Internet Meme
Can I just say, I love Lil Nas X? While accepting his award for Song of the Year for “Old Town Road,” he unfurled a scroll that he pulled from his jacket pocket and stated he had a “little speech” as the paper fell to the floor. While Nas didn’t take the time to read the scroll (bummer!), he did however instantly become a meme. The meme has already begun to circulate on social media with @americanmemes using the gif and tweeting, “Me opening the Cheesecake Factory menu.” For myself, I think it would be, “Me explaining how I am not overdramatic.”