Lil Nas X vows to never milk his music again: “It takes the fun out of creating new things”
Lil Nas X‘s “Old Town Road” broke the record for longest-running number one song on the Billboard Hot 100, due in part to its numerous remixes, and the rapper is vowing to keep his debut song a one trick pony.
Fans began lamenting that Lil Nas’ music eras have become super short and began asking why he didn’t extend his Montero era by giving songs like “Scoop” and “Dead Right Now” the same remix treatment he did for “Old Town Road.” The Grammy winner caught wind of the comments and announced he’s letting his music run its own course.
“yeah thst [sic] was a mistake on my part i admit, i was hoping to have new album ready and new material by april of this year but god said no,” he tweeted.
When talking about releasing new remixes of his songs to keep them in the public eye, the “Panini” rapper explained, “i don’t wanna milk any of my songs like that again. it takes the fun out of creating new things.”
When we were first introduced to Lil Nas X and his debut single in 2019, he kept reinventing the song by releasing new remixes with featured artists such as BTS and Diplo. The gimmick worked, and the song stayed on top of the Billboard Hot 100 for a record-smashing 19 weeks.
He’s hard at work on his sophomore album and has since released the new track “Late To Da Party” with Youngboy Never Broke Again. He also confirmed on Twitter the song will not be his new album’s lead single.
Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.