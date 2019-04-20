Lindor Back, Ramirez Gone

(official Indians release)

INDIANS ACTIVATE SS FRANCISCO LINDOR

FROM 10-DAY INJURED LIST

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians today announced the following transactions relative to the 2019 Major League roster:

Activated INF FRANCISCO LINDOR (#12) from the 10-day Injured List.

Designated DH HANLEY RAMIREZ for assignment.

Lindor, 25, has spent the entire season to date on the Injured List rehabbing from an offseason right calf strain and a left ankle sprain suffered in Goodyear, AZ on March 26. He appeared in three games for AAA Columbus beginning on April 16, going 5-for-12 (.417) with a double, two home runs and two RBI prior to today’s activation.