Lindsay Lohan Is Now A Mom!

Lindsay Lohan gave birth to her first child, a son name Luai. Her rep says she and her husband Bader Shammas are “over the moon in love.” The baby was born in Dubai, where the couple lives, although his exact birth date was not revealed. Luai is an Arabic name that means “shield” or “protector.”

As for work, Lohan is next set to appear in Irish Wish on Netflix and is supposed to be back for a Freaky Friday sequel, but the strike has pushed that back.

