      Weather Alert

Listen: Dave and Jimmy: Advice Singles Are Tired Of Hearing

May 6, 2021 @ 9:45am

From ironic to cliche, some of the most unsolicited advice comes for us when we are single.

Popular Posts
Cadbury Doesn’t Want You To Buy Cadbury Chocolate
Tiffany & Co Launches Engagement Rings for Men
Cheetos, Doritos Face Off in ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Social Media Contest
The Hall of Fame Concert for Legends has been Announced! Rock fans and Country fans GET READY!
Lawsuit Claims Bagel Bites Don't Contain Enough Real Cheese or Tomato Sauce