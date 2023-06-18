Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Listen for back-to-back-to-back ED for a shot at tickets

June 18, 2023 12:00AM EDT
Mix 94-1 and The Summer Of Mix with Belden Village Mall is giving away the good stuff all summer long.

Anytime you hear us play back-to-back-to-back ED – That’s THREE Ed Sheeran songs back-to-back-to-back in a row…

Text ED to 330-450-9400. We’ll give you a shot to win a pair of tickets to Ed Sheeran: The Mathematics Tour – Live in Pittsburgh!

Contest runs Monday June 19th thru Friday June 23rd.

Good luck- from the station ALWAYS givin’ the good stuff – Mix 94-1!

Credit: Atlantic Records/Jesse Naul

