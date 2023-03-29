Listen to another new song from Jason Mraz’s upcoming album

Jason Mraz has released yet another track from his upcoming album, Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride.

It’s called “You Might Like It,” and there’s also a lyric video for the track, which, like first single “I Feel Like Dancing,” has a distinctly ’70s vibe. In the song, Jason encourages listeners to go for it, singing, “It’s never too late to be what you might’ve been/ Living your dream is hard work/ go on and try it/ you might like it.”

Meanwhile, “I Feel Like Dancing” is climbing the charts, and inspiring fans on TikTok to hit the floor and show off their moves.

Jason’s new album is out June 23; it’s available for preorder now.

The “I’m Yours” singer officially kicks off his Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride summer tour July 13 in Troutdale, Oregon. It’s set to wrap up August 17 with a one-night-only performance backed by the full New York Pops symphony orchestra at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York. Tickets are on sale now.

