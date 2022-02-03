      Weather Alert

Listen to new Oliver Tree song, “Freaks & Geeks”

Feb 3, 2022 @ 2:00pm

ABC/Randy Holmes

Oliver Tree has released a new song called “Freaks & Geeks,” a track off his upcoming album, Cowboy Tears.

The tune continues the “Life Goes On” artist’s folksier sound, first heard on the Cowboy Tears lead single, “Cowboys Don’t Cry.”

“Freaks & Geeks” is available now for digital download. It’s accompanying video, which finds Tree adding a bit of a Hot Topic goth-twist to his cowboy getup, is streaming now on YouTube.

Cowboy Tears will be released February 18. It’s the sophomore follow-up to Tree’s 2020 debut, Ugly Is Beautiful.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) ﻿﻿

