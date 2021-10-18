      Weather Alert

Listen to Suga's remix of Coldplay collabo “My Universe;” BTS' label wants you

Oct 18, 2021 @ 1:47pm

Credit: James Marcus Haney x Heo Jae Young x Kim So Jung

One member of BTS has put a new spin on “My Universe,” the group’s collaboration with Coldplay

Suga has created a remix of the track, which according to Coldplay’s record label came about “following a conversation over lunch when the two groups met up in New York recently.”  A lyric video for the remix is also available.

“I’m thrilled to be able to work together with Coldplay, who I’ve admired since I was a kid, and honored to be a part of this remix,” says Suga in a statement.  The original version of the song hit number-one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Coldplay wrote on Twitter, “We’re so grateful to SUGA for this glorious remix. A BRILLIANT producer on top of everything else.”

In other BTS news, their label, BIG HIT Music, has put out a global call for guys to audition to be the next K-Pop superstar. Any male born after 2002 is eligible, and you have until December 20th to apply.

You can apply to be a singer, rapper, dancer or producer, and BTS themselves have made a video encouraging you to participate and a second video explaining the application process.

“I can say this could be a turning point in your life,” Suga says in the first video. “So I highly recommend you to not be hesitant to apply! It’s more about showing how much you love music and your dream, rather than being good at it.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

