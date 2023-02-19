Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Listen to win Fall Out Boy tickets

February 19, 2023 12:00AM EST
Mix 94-1 truly does give away the GOOD stuff.

So far in 2023, we’ve given away John Mayer tickets, Nickelback tickets, Madonna tickets, free food, free gas, free money, “Date Nights For A Year”.

…and we’re just getting started!

Listen every day all this week to win tickets to see Fall Out Boy – Live at Blossom – July 18th!

 

Tickets on-sale NOW, but you can try & win ’em. Be tuned in and ready at 12:30pm and 4;30pm.

Fall Out Boy – The So Much For (Tour) Dust – Live at Blossom, July 18th.

LISTEN to win – from the station givin’ away the good stuff – Mix 94-1!

 

