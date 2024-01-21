Listen to win Janet Jackson tickets!

Mix 94-1 is giving you a shot to see pop & R&B royalty – Janet Jackson – Live in Cleveland, June 25th!

Janet Jackson – Together Again – with special guest, NELLY at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Tickets on-sale NOW at LiveNation.com, but you can try & win ’em all this week!

Just listen to Mix Mornings with Matt Fantone every morning all this week at 7:10am.

He’ll let you know what the Janet Jam Of The Day is – Then, when we play that song later in the day…

Just text JANET to 330-450-9400 for your shot to win tickets to the show!

From the station givin’ away the GOOD stuff… Mix 94-1!