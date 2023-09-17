Listen to win OLIVIA RODRIGO tickets all this week

Mix 94-1 has tickets to see Olivia Rodrigo: The Guts World Tour – Live at Nationwide Arena, Columbus – March 22nd!

Now- if you want to BUY tickets – you have to pre-register at www.OliviaRodrigo.com

You wanna try and WIN some tickets…? Listen every day all this week – Monday 9/18 thru Friday 9/22 – between 9am and 5pm!

And if you want a slightly more specific time to “tune-in” to win – Just text OLIVIA to 330-450-9400. We’ll shoot you a text telling you WHEN between 9am and 5pm to try & win the tickets!

By the way – if you DO win – We’ll also throw you a $50 gift card to one of your favorite Belden Village clothing stores – like Forever 21, American Eagle, Express, Windsor and Charlotte Russe!

So LISTEN every day all this week – Monday-Friday – for your shot to win.

From our friends at Belden Village Mall – THE place for all your fall shopping – and the station givin’ away the good stuff – Mix 94-1!