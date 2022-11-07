Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Listen to win tickets to “A Motown Christmas”

November 7, 2022 12:00AM EST
Mix 94-1 has your chance to win tickets to A Motown Christmas – Live at the Canton Palace Theater, Thursday November 17th!

Tickets are still available now at CantonPalaceTheatre.com, but we’ve got ’em all week.

A Motown Christmas featuring past and present members of Motown’s most legendary groups…

The Temptations, The Miracles and The Contours.  

A Motown Christmas is a powerful family-oriented show combining Motown’s greatest hits with everyone’s favorite holiday classics.

Dazzling choreography and unforgettable harmonies all performed in that memorable, soulful Motown style.​

This is an evening not to be missed, bring the family, dance, sing and enjoy this special, holiday spectacular.

LISTEN to win tickets every day, all this week at 12:30pm with Matt Fantone and the Mix 94-1 All Request Lunch.

From the station giving away the GOOD stuff… Mix 94-1!

