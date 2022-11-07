Listen to win tickets to “A Motown Christmas”
Mix 94-1 has your chance to win tickets to A Motown Christmas – Live at the Canton Palace Theater, Thursday November 17th!
Tickets are still available now at CantonPalaceTheatre.com, but we’ve got ’em all week.
A Motown Christmas featuring past and present members of Motown’s most legendary groups…
The Temptations, The Miracles and The Contours.
A Motown Christmas is a powerful family-oriented show combining Motown’s greatest hits with everyone’s favorite holiday classics.
Dazzling choreography and unforgettable harmonies all performed in that memorable, soulful Motown style.
This is an evening not to be missed, bring the family, dance, sing and enjoy this special, holiday spectacular.
LISTEN to win tickets every day, all this week at 12:30pm with Matt Fantone and the Mix 94-1 All Request Lunch.
From the station giving away the GOOD stuff… Mix 94-1!