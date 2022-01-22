Listen to win tickets to Andy Grammer at House Of Blues Cleveland!
You know the hits “Honey I’m Good” and “Damn It Feels Good To Be Alive”. Maybe you saw him as part of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. He’s one of the nicest dudes in show biz and he’s coming back to Northeast Ohio!
Andy Grammer’s “The Art Of Joy” Tour hits House Of Blues Cleveland, February 7th. Tickets on-sale now, but…
…you can LISTEN to WIN ’em every day all this week at 4:40pm with Java Joel!
Contest runs Monday Jan. 24th – Friday Jan. 28th. So- be listening and good luck.
From the station givin’ away the DAMN good stuff… Mix 94-1!