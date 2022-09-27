Listen to win tickets to Ohio Mart

Mix 94-1 has your way into the 55th OHIO MART – October 6th-9th at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, October 6th-9th.

Listen to win every day, all this week between 10am-2pm with Matt Fantone for a shot to win!

Set against the backdrop of the historic gardens in autumn and an Akron tradition, Ohio Mart showcases more than 120 exhibitors working in a variety of media including photography, ceramics, jewelry, textiles, and garden art. Vintage Finds and Curious Goods sells the unusual and the collectible, the Craft Shop features handmade items, and the Garden Committee has beautiful dried flower arrangements for sale, created from flowers grown in Stan Hywet’s Great Garden. The Ex Libris book tent is back with a great selection of used books.

The Food Court features a variety of lunchtime fare from area food vendors, with new options like grilled cheese and Greek cuisine. Baked goods from area bakeries are for sale in the Bakery Tent, and the Gingerbread Tent sells Stan Hywet’s fresh, hot gingerbread cookies, an Ohio Mart tradition. The Tudor Rose Pub features a selection of wine and craft beer.

The Textile Arts & Artisan Show in the Manor House Reception Hall features weavers, spinners, quilters and more demonstrating their crafts. The Stitchers’ Fair sells gently used stitching supplies, and the Needlework Guild hosts a needlework project for children on Saturday and Sunday.

TICKETS AND PARKING

Tickets to Ohio Mart are $16 for adults, $8 for youth, ages 3-17 and include a self-guided tour of the Manor House. Children 2 and under are free with an adult. All tickets are pre-sale only at 330-315-3287 or stanhywet.org.

Parking on the Great Meadow is $5, cash only. There is free off-site parking with free shuttle on Saturday and Sunday, October 8 and 9. Off-site parking locations will be listed at stanhywet.org.