Little Girl Met Taylor Swift Thanks To Jason Kelce

8-year-old Ella Piazza told her friends she was going to meet Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs/Buffalo Bills game…and that’s pretty much what happened!

While Jason Kelce was living his best shirtless life cheering on his brother, and hopping out of his suite into a crowd of the Bills Mafia, there was sweet Ella with her Taylor sign! So Kelce hoisted her up in front of the suite to see her favorite star! She got a wave and the moment went viral!