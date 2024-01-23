Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Little Girl Met Taylor Swift Thanks To Jason Kelce

January 23, 2024 10:37AM EST
Source: YouTube

8-year-old Ella Piazza told her friends she was going to meet Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs/Buffalo Bills game…and that’s pretty much what happened!

While Jason Kelce was living his best shirtless life cheering on his brother, and hopping out of his suite into a crowd of the Bills Mafia, there was sweet Ella with her Taylor sign!  So Kelce hoisted her up in front of the suite to see her favorite star! She got a wave and the moment went viral!

 

@barstoolsports Jason Kelce just gave that fan a lifetime memory meeting Taylor Swift 🥹 @chicksintheoffice ♬ snowfall – Øneheart & reidenshi

