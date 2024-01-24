Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Little Girl Pulls Off Amazing Dance Moves Wearing Medical ‘Halo’

January 24, 2024 11:11AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Vitoria Bueno has some serious dance moves despite being attached to a medical ‘halo’! She does have to be careful, and it’s pretty amazing how smooth her moves are with the contraption! She’s 10 and loves sharing about her life on Tik Tok.

She was diagnosed at birth with a condition that makes your bones very small and fragile called osteogenesis imperfecta.  She wore the halo to straighten her back and get it ready for surgery.  The surgery involved a rod in her back for stability and to correct her scoliosis. She doesn’t let any of it slow her down!

Popular Posts

1

Win Date Nights For A Year
2

5 Tips For National Slow Cooker Month
3

Hear Ava Max reinvent Shakira’s “Whenever, Wherever” with Kygo
4

Kelly Clarkson announces two New Jersey concerts this spring
5

Music notes: Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez and more