Little Girl Repays Officer Who Helped Her Get Home in an Adorable Way
Manicure nail paint pink color
A little 3 year old girl in Utah slipped away from her mother when her mom was putting her baby down to sleep. The little girl wandered outside and got lost. Police were able to find her and a police officer held her hand to keep her calm as they took her home.
While they were driving her home the police officer commented on how pretty her fingernail polish was. When the little girl was safely home she repaid the officer with a home manicure. How sweet is that? I’m sure the officer showed off that manicure for as long as the nail polish remained!