Little Richard, A Founding Father of Rock, has Died at Age 87
Richard Wayne Penniman, aka Little Richard, has died at the age of 87.
A cause of death has yet to be announced.
He was born in Macon, Georgia, and had 12 other siblings. When he was kicked out at a young age, he was taken in by the family who ran the club where he first performed.
What kid didn’t grow up singing “Tutti Frutti,” or “Good Golly Miss Molly?” While all those hits were created in the 1950s, his musical influence on the rock world was significant. In 1986, Little Richard was one of the first inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.