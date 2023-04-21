Live a year in the life of AJR with new single, “The Dumb Song”

AJR has premiered a new single called “The Dumb Song.”

As documented by the track’s video, it took the Met brothers a year-and-a-half to create “The Dumb Song.” The clip features behind-the-scenes footage of the trio making the song, spanning from the first writing session to the final mix approval.

You can listen to “The Dumb Song” now via digital outlets, and watch its video streaming now on YouTube.

“The Dumb Song” follows AJR’s 2022 tracks “I Won’t” and “The DJ Is Crying for Help.” The group’s most recent album is 2021’s ﻿OK ORCHESTRA, which features the singles “Bang!” and “Way Less Sad.”

AJR will be touring Europe this summer while opening for Imagine Dragons.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.