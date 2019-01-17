Live Action “Hunchback” Movie in the Works at Disney
It looks like Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame will be the next film to get the live-action treatment.
The script for the reboot is being done by Playwright David Henry Hwang and actor Josh Gad is on board as producer.
The Hunchback of Notre Dame, which is based on the book Notre-Dame de Paris, tells the story of the bell-ringer at Notre Dame Cathedral and his friendship with a gypsy named Esmerelda.
When the film came out as an animated movie it made $325 million worldwide, and now has been added to Disney’s successful plan of turning animated classics into live-action remakes.

