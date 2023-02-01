Lizzo becomes a superhero for “Special” music video

Courtesy Atlantic Records

Lizzo is a special superhero — literally. She suits up in a glorious purple costume in the music video for “Special,” which she released on Wednesday.

In the clip, Lizzo leads a dual life between her “Lizzo” superhero persona and her civilian self, who is named “Melly.” Fans of the singer know she was born Melissa Jefferson and Melly is her nickname.

Melly works as a waitress and struggles with difficult customers who tell her to eat a salad or pepper her with spitballs.

Meanwhile, Lizzo the hero uses her powers of flight, super speed, invulnerability and more to rescue those in need of saving and put evildoers in their place. Despite all her good deeds — such as saving a child from being hit by a car — some people distrust her and take to the streets in protest.

Things change when Lizzo rescues a baby from a burning building. After the public embraces Lizzo, Melly finds her confidence to stand up for herself against those who bully her.

“Special” is the title track of her latest album, which she released on July 15. Special has been nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

Lizzo was also nominated for Record and Song of the Year for “About Damn Time,” which is also up for Best Pop Solo Performance.

Find out if Lizzo wins when the Grammys air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.