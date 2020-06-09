      Weather Alert

Lizzo Calls Out People Who Use Her Name as an Insult on TikTok

Jun 9, 2020 @ 11:18am

Lizzo has a message for those adding her name to TikTok videos featuring big girls and thinking they’re hurting her feelings. “Thank You,” said the “Juice” singer.   “…if every time you see a big girl on this app, loving on herself and putting herself out there and being confident and loving her body, you think of me? Or you think she looks like me? B**ch that is a what? Compliment.”

Lizzo continued saying the attention equals social media success and proves that people love her and big girls in general.  Are you attracted to full-figured women? Why or why not?

