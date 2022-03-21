      Weather Alert

Lizzo Finally Settled The Lawsuit Over “Truth Hurts”

Mar 21, 2022 @ 8:31am

Did you remember that Lizzo was getting sued over the opening line for her song “Truth Hurts”?

Songwriter and producer Justin Raisen had sued Lizzo, claiming he collaborated with her on a song called ‘Healthy,’ from which he said she borrowed the now-iconic  opening line “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that b*tch.”

Well, in a motion filed Friday in Los Angeles federal court, Lizzo finally reached a settlement ending the whole ordeal.  The confidential agreement comes a year after a judge rejected key claims against her.

