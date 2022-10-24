Lizzo is the proud owner of Harry Styles’ old house

ABC

Harry Styles is probably very happy to know that the first home he ever bought in America has been sold to one of his good pals. Lizzo has picked up the keys and is moving into his former Beverly Hills estate.

Harry owned the house from 2014 to 2016, but the structure he once lived in was demolished by the company that bought it from him. Simo Design, owned by a husband and wife, tore down the old estate and rebuilt it in the form of a luxury treehouse. They also made it larger and more — dare we say it — stylish.

Dirt reports Lizzo spent $15 million on the new property, which boasts three bedrooms and four bathrooms across its 5,300 square foot estate. The house is located within a gated community that boasts residents such as Demi Moore, Jessica Alba and Lisa Vanderpump.

So, what luxury perks does this mansion offer to Lizzo? It comes with two powder rooms, a gourmet kitchen, infinity pool, “floating” soapstone fireplace, soundproof movie theater and an atrium with a fig tree in the center of the house.

Who wants to bet she’s already invited Harry over to scope out his old stomping grounds?

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.