Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Måneskin and BLACKPINK to perform at MTV VMAs

Courtesy MTV

Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Måneskin and BLACKPINK have been added to the star-studded lineup of the MTV VMAs, taking place August 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

They join previously announced performers Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello, Khalid, Panic! At The Disco and country star Kane Brown.

BLACKPINK will be making their U.S. award show debut, performing their new single, “Pink Venom.” In 2020, they were the first K-pop girl group to win a VMA, which was in the category of Song of the Summer. They’re up for Best Metaverse Performance this year.

Jack Harlow has seven nods, including Video of the Year and Artist of the Year. Lizzo has four nods, including Artist of the Year and Song of the year, while Måneskin is up for two awards: Best New Artist and Best Alternative.

In addition to Jack, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar both have seven nods; Doja Cat and Harry Styles each have six. Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd have five apiece.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.