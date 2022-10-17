Lizzo responds to fatshaming critics in lighthearted TikTok skit

ABC

Lizzo is unbothered that people are ignoring her music in favor of criticizing her body, so she decided to parody it in a humorous TikTok sketch.

The singer used audio from her recent Vanity Fair interview where she was strapped to a lie detector and acted out the moment she was confronted about her astrological sign. But, instead of debating whether or not she’s actually a Taurus, she changed the dialogue to discuss her weight.

Using captions, Lizzo plays the part of the interviewer and asks, “You’re a musician…And fat… Did you know that no matter how many hits you make people will only talk about your body?”

She responds with “I didn’t know that” — the same answer she provided during the lie detector test.

Lizzo, again playing the interviewer, then asks, “Do you think you’d be successful if you were thin?”

Using the same answer she gave during the interview, Lizzo lip-syncs, “Is this, like, hypothetical?”

She then urged her fans in the caption to stream her single “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” She didn’t share any other insight about what may have prompted this video.

Earlier this month, ﻿Kanye West ﻿talked about Lizzo’s weight during an interview on The Tucker Carlson Show. “When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots on Instagram — they attack her losing weight, because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy,” he previously said.

During a Toronto show last week, Lizzo seemingly referenced the interview when discussing how people in America are talking about her for no reason. “I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business,” she had said.

