Lizzo Says Body Positivity Is ‘Trendy’ Now
Lizzo claims she’s been trying to spread positivity through her music for a long time. but her message is just now starting to resonate with people. “I’ve been doing positive music for a long time. Then the culture changed. There were a lot of things that weren’t popular but existed, like body positivity, which at first was a form of protest for fat bodies and black women and has now become a trendy, commercialized thing,” Lizzo said to ‘Time,’ “How could we have guessed something like this would happen when we’ve never seen anything like this before?” The 31-year-old singer also took to Twitter earlier this week to post a moving message about how “pain is temporary.”