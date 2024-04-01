Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Lizzo Says “I Quit” Amid Legal Problems And Bad Press

April 1, 2024 11:07AM EDT
Lizzo posted on Instagram on Friday (March 29th), “I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet. All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.” She continued, “I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views, being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look… my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name.”

 

Lizzo went on to say that she didn’t “sign up for this s**t,” adding, “I quit.” Not sure if she’s talking about quitting social media or her career…or both.  Last June, she contemplated quitting music over body-shaming comments. And more recently, she’s been embroiled in a lawsuit from former backup dancers who claimed she created a hostile work environment involving sexual harassment among other allegations.

