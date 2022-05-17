Lizzo Spouts Off On Her New Album
Whenever Lizzo joins us, we know she’ll hit us with some gems, and that we might need to have our finger on the bleep button!
In her second appearance on the Spout Podcast, Lizzo spouts off with host Tamara Dhia on her new album, tour, TV Show, clothing line, and her rumored collaboration with Harry Styles.
She also goes beyond the music as she talks with us about childhood nicknames, becoming a CEO, the importance of prayer and mediation, and shares a beautiful perspective on loving yourself inspired by a heartfelt comment from a particular fan.
Want more Spout?