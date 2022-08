MTV just announced the hosts of the VMAs.

The VMAs are in New Jersey and will be held on Sunday August 28th.

The hosts or ‘MCs’ as they are being referred to, will be LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow.

MTV describes their roles as, an innovative and unique approach to the traditional ‘host’ gig seen in previous years.

Nicki will also receive the Video Vanguard Award.