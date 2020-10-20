      Weather Alert

Local Craft Brewer Finds Unique Solution for Can Shortage

Oct 20, 2020 @ 5:53am

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Creativity has been at a premium during these COVID times.

Take the Royal Docks Cannery in Jackson Township.

It was time to can their Yuletide Christmas Ale amidst a nationwide aluminum can shortage.

What did they do?

Take unused cans labeled for other brands, and smack a label over top, says Channel 3.

The can shortage is blamed on strong seltzer sales, people buying beer in bulk, and the tariffs on aluminum.

The nationwide shortage is estimated at two billion cans.

