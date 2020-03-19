Local Doc: More Testing, Protective Equipment Needed

      Breaking News
Mar 19, 2020 @ 3:01am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Testing for COVID-19 is supposed to be coming soon to local hospitals, but a doctor at one of them wants you to call your Congressman or a U.S. Senator to ask for more test kits.

Aultman Doctor Badie al Nemr says they are currently rationing their N-95 masks, even as they prepare for that coming surge of patients in the next few weeks.

The doctor says this shouldn’t be happening in this country.

Doctor al Nemr was on Live and Local with Bill Morgan on Wednesday.

